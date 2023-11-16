BREAKING

Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Mr Chen Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 42 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 75 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.