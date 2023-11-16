Crawley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Crawley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mr Chen Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 42 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 75 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.