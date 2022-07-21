Crime on the rise in Crawley, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Crawley, official police records reveal.
Sussex Police recorded 11,458 offences in Crawley in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 18% compared to the previous year, when there were 9,719.
And, at 101.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 429 were sexual offences – an increase of 28% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 3,943 to 4,457 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 17%, from 1,147 incidents to 1,342.
And theft offences rose by 33%, with 3,092 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 27.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Crawley included:
429 sexual offences, a rise of 28%4,457 violent offences, a rise of 13%1,003 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 10%431 drug offences, down 28%279 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 47%1,391 public order offences, up 30%3,092 theft offences, a rise of 33%1,245 stalking and harassment offences, up 11%