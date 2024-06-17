Dave Rowntree drums up support for Crawley Labour Candidate

By Greg MountainContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:44 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Dave Rowntree, Mid Sussex Labour Candidate and drummer from Blur visited Crawley on Friday to support Crawley Labour Candidate Peter Lamb.

Mr Rowntree said: "It's great to be here in Crawley supporting Peter Lamb. You couldn't meet anyone more passionate about his hometown.

"Fourteen years of Conservative negligence has undermined the best efforts of Crawley Labour Council and the residents of Crawley deserve better. I hope being here today helps to encourage the many local Labour supporters to join Peter's campaign and bring change to this great town."

Dave Rowntree in West Green supporting Peter Lamb.

Peter Lamb said: "I was delighted to welcome Dave to Crawley today. We both passionately believe that Sussex deserves better than 14 years of Conservative failure and are determined to build a better future for the residents of Crawley and Mid Sussex,"

