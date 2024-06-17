Dave Rowntree drums up support for Crawley Labour Candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Rowntree, Mid Sussex Labour Candidate and drummer from Blur visited Crawley on Friday to support Crawley Labour Candidate Peter Lamb.

Mr Rowntree said: "It's great to be here in Crawley supporting Peter Lamb. You couldn't meet anyone more passionate about his hometown.

"Fourteen years of Conservative negligence has undermined the best efforts of Crawley Labour Council and the residents of Crawley deserve better. I hope being here today helps to encourage the many local Labour supporters to join Peter's campaign and bring change to this great town."

Dave Rowntree in West Green supporting Peter Lamb.