Food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Blue Apple Catering - EasyJet Staff Canteen at Concorde House, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Hilton London Gatwick Airport And Costa at Hilton, London Gatwick Airport, Westway, Pound Hill; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Downsman at The Downsman, Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley; rated on March 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: