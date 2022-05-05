Food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Fatboys Joint at 8 The Broadway, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Goffs Park Social Club at Old Horsham Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Mr Chen Chinese Takeaway at 42 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 30