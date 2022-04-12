Food hygiene ratings handed to four Crawley establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: BB's Bakers + Baristas at Unit 26, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on March 7

• Rated 4: Kims Kitchen at Spindle Way, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Frogshole Farm at Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: