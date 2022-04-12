Food hygiene ratings handed to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:34 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: BB's Bakers + Baristas at Unit 26, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on March 7

• Rated 4: Kims Kitchen at Spindle Way, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Frogshole Farm at Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Rehmani's Spice at Quality Dry Cleaners And Launderett, 10 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley; rated on April 5