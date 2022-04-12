Food hygiene ratings handed to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: BB's Bakers + Baristas at Unit 26, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on March 7
• Rated 4: Kims Kitchen at Spindle Way, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Frogshole Farm at Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Rehmani's Spice at Quality Dry Cleaners And Launderett, 10 Pound Hill Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley; rated on April 5