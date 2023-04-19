Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

BB's Bakers + Baristas, at Unit 26, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 14.

And Bhakti Yoga Centre, at Tsc House, Spindle Way, Three Bridges, Crawley was also given a score of four on March 14.

It means that of Crawley's 191 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.