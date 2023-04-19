Food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
BB's Bakers + Baristas, at Unit 26, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 14.
And Bhakti Yoga Centre, at Tsc House, Spindle Way, Three Bridges, Crawley was also given a score of four on March 14.
It means that of Crawley's 191 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.