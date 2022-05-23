Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Maidenbower Pavilion (Cafe And Bar), a pub, bar or nightclub at Maidenbower Park Pavilion, Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.
And Giraffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Departures Level 3 Unit 6, South Terminal Landside, London Road, Langley Green was also given a score of five on May 12.