Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 9:40 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Maidenbower Pavilion (Cafe And Bar), a pub, bar or nightclub at Maidenbower Park Pavilion, Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 19.

And Giraffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Departures Level 3 Unit 6, South Terminal Landside, London Road, Langley Green was also given a score of five on May 12.