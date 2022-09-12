Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Costa, at Costa Coffee, International Arrivals Unit 8, South Terminal Landside, London Road was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.
And ITSU, at Itsu Ltd, South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green was also given a score of five on September 8.
It means that of Crawley's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.