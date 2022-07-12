Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Subway, at Part Ground Floor, 55 Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And Wild Bean Cafe, at Tilgate Service Station, Ashdown Drive, Tilgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on July 7.
It means that of Crawley's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 165 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.