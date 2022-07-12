Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Subway, at Part Ground Floor, 55 Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.

And Wild Bean Cafe, at Tilgate Service Station, Ashdown Drive, Tilgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on July 7.