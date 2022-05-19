One more death recorded in Crawley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.
A total of 268 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 19 (Thursday) – up from 267 on Wednesday.
They were among 22,941 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 154,699 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 19 (Thursday) – up from 154,576 on Wednesday.