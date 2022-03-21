Road closures: five for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way, lane closures for coring works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M23, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, Lane closures for barrier inspections.

• M23, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to 9, Lane closure for barrier works.

• M23, from 8pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to 9, Lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, North Terminal to Hookwood, slip road closure for vegetation works.