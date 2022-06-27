Road closures: five for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 westbound, Gatwick interchange to Airport Way east roundabout, lane closure for electrical work.

• A23, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M23, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M23, from 10pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 9, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.