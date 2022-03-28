Road closures: four for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way, lane closures for coring works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M23, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

• M23, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10A, Lane closure for barrier inspections.

• M23, from 8pm April 8 to 5am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 10a, Lane closures for drainage works.