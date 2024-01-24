Road closures: nine for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to M23, junction 11, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Brighton road roundabout to South Terminal roundabout, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• M23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M23, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, Pease Pottage to junction 10a, Lane closure for drainage work.

• A23, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal roundabout to junction 9, carriageway closure for surface works.