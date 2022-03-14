Road closures: three for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way, lane closures for coring works.

• A23, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Handcross to junction 10a M23, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M23, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, Lane closures for barrier inspections.