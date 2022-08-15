Road closures: three for Crawley drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions Handscross to junction 10a, Lane closure's for barrier repair works.

• A23, from 11pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, M23 jct 9a to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for barrier works.

• M23, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 9, lane closure for radar repairs.