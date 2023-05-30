Road closures: two for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10a to junction 9, slip road closure for surface works.
• M23, from 8pm June 2 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to A23 Airport roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.