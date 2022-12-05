Road closures: two for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, Lane closure on slip roads for West Sussex County Council.

• M23, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10, Lane closures for barrier work.