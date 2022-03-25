Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 102 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 102 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from 77 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 50.

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 46% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 5%.