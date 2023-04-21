Three more deaths recorded in Crawley

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Crawley.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 336 people had died in the area by April 6 – up from 333 on the week before.
They were among 27,828 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 20 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 189,407 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6.