Festival of Speed’s Electric Avenue exhibit to showcase next-generation family and sports EVs

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place next week, with a fantastic line-up of electric cars set to headline the Electric Avenue exhibition. This year will see up to 20 automotive brands display their latest electric vehicles at the event which runs from Thursday 11 - Sunday 14 July.

Visitors to Electric Avenue can explore the vehicles on display for themselves and talk to experts about the realities of making the switch to electric.

Among the cars on display are:

Electric Avenue at the 2023 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Kirsty Jane Russell (2)

Family / SUV / Lifestyle

OMODA E5

BMW i5 Touring

Honda e:Ny1

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 SUV

Performance / Sports

Porsche Taycan

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Callum Design Skye

Tesla Model 3 Performance

City / Urban

The All-Electric MINI Cooper

Renault R5 E-Tech

BYD Dolphin

MG 4 X Power

In keeping with the event's theme, ‘Horseless to Hybrid - Revolutions in Power’, the Festival of Speed will also showcase the latest alternative technology. Durham University's Solar Challenge will run on the Hill on Thursday at 12.15pm, while Indy Autonomous Challenge will make their bid for a new autonomous hillclimb record, running across the weekend.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “Whether enjoying Electric Avenue, or enjoying content on the Hill, visitors to the Festival of Speed can experience the work of groundbreaking innovators and their vision for tomorrow’s world.”