Goodwood announces 2025 headline motorsport event dates

With the 2024 motorsport event season well underway, Goodwood is delighted to announce dates for its 2025 headline motorsport events. The 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will be held on Saturday 12 and Sunday 14 April, followed by the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard on Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 July and the Goodwood Revival on Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September.

The 81st Members’ Meeting has kickstarted an already spectacular year for Goodwood in 2024, as sustainable fuels were mandated across two races, the Ken Miles Cup presented by LGT Wealth Management and the Gordon Spice Trophy, joined by Indy NXT driver – and now race winner – Jamie Chadwick. Eight modern racing sidecars went head-to-head in an incredible demonstration, the likes of which had not been seen on the Goodwood Motor Circuit before, whilst the event also honoured three-time Formula 1 World Champion Niki Lauda. The historic Tyrrell Shed was opened to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows as the building became a permanent feature at the Circuit. The Members’ Meeting will continue to host an epic weekend of motor racing, recreating the atmosphere and camaraderie of the original BARC Members’ Meetings held at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and 1960s, exclusively for the Goodwood Road Racing Club community

Year after year, the Festival of Speed brings together an exceptional collection of cars and motorcycles, with premieres and debuts around every corner. In 2024, MG will take centre stage with a soaring central feature to mark its centenary, while the theme - Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power’ - will celebrate the advances in technology that have shaped motorsport and motoring from its origins to the present day. Acknowledged as the place to rub shoulders with the biggest names in motorsport, this year's event will welcome six Formula 1 teams, as three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen joins Oracle Red Bull Racing to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Visitors can expect a multitude of racing disciplines, drivers, riders, world premieres, outstanding balcony moments and much more in 2025 and beyond.

This year the Goodwood Revival will become the first historic racing event to run all its races on sustainable fuel, whilst also celebrating the legendary John Surtees and welcoming over 100 beach buggies for the track opening parade. The immersive celebration of fashion, vintage lifestyle, and wheel-to-wheel racing will continue to celebrate the years when the Circuit was originally in operation between 1948 – 1966. Visitors can expect memorable demonstrations and tributes dedicated to renowned cars and racing icons, and see how the event champions the Revive & Thrive ethos with a host of workshops and talks.

The Festival of Speed 2022

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: “The 2024 motorsport event season is well underway, and having already hosted a spectacular Members’ Meeting in April for our Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows, and with the Festival of Speed just two weeks away, we are thrilled to announce the dates for our 2025 events. Year on year, our events continue to grow, innovate and develop, with 2025 serving as no exception – it’s certainly going to be another unmissable year at Goodwood.”

When do tickets go on sale?Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport, Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival will go on sale at goodwood.comlater in the year. To receive priority booking and a 10% discount on tickets – as well as additional on-event benefits – join the Goodwood Road Racing Club here.