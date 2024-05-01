Goodwoof and MARS Petcare look to crown a Good Dog
It could be anything from: being that constant companion when you need them most; helping children to read or with a skill or hobby; supporting with a medical condition; being your ‘therapy’ cuddle at the end of the day, to just constantly putting that smile on your face! We’d love to hear why your dog is amazing to you.
Tell us how your heroic hound has changed your life or made you smile for a chance to win:
1st place: A year's supply of James Wellbeloved food for your dog + two tickets for Goodwoof 2025
2nd & 3rd place: Two tickets for Goodwoof 2025
Simply visit goodwood.com/goodwoof/good-dog-award/ to enter before 7 May 2024 and the top three shortlisted dogs will be invited to attend Saturday 18 May at Goodwoof to be crowned 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Good luck and we can't wait to hear your stories!