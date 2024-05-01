Goodwoof and MARS Petcare look to crown a Good Dog

We all know that life is better with our four-legged friends around us. And in honour of the amazing things dogs do to make our world better, Goodwoof and MARS Petcare is looking to crown the nation’s ‘best’ dog at this year’s Goodwoof event. Tell us how your heroic hound has changed your or your family’s life for a chance lift the Goodwoof ‘Good Dog’ Award!