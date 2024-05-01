Goodwoof and MARS Petcare look to crown a Good Dog

We all know that life is better with our four-legged friends around us. And in honour of the amazing things dogs do to make our world better, Goodwoof and MARS Petcare is looking to crown the nation’s ‘best’ dog at this year’s Goodwoof event. Tell us how your heroic hound has changed your or your family’s life for a chance lift the Goodwoof ‘Good Dog’ Award!
By Dawn SharpeContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It could be anything from: being that constant companion when you need them most; helping children to read or with a skill or hobby; supporting with a medical condition; being your ‘therapy’ cuddle at the end of the day, to just constantly putting that smile on your face! We’d love to hear why your dog is amazing to you.

Tell us how your heroic hound has changed your life or made you smile for a chance to win:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1st place: A year's supply of James Wellbeloved food for your dog + two tickets for Goodwoof 2025

Goodwoof are searching for a good dog winnerGoodwoof are searching for a good dog winner
Goodwoof are searching for a good dog winner

2nd & 3rd place: Two tickets for Goodwoof 2025

Simply visit goodwood.com/goodwoof/good-dog-award/ to enter before 7 May 2024 and the top three shortlisted dogs will be invited to attend Saturday 18 May at Goodwoof to be crowned 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Good luck and we can't wait to hear your stories!