Food hygiene ratings given to six Horsham establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Golden Willow Chinese Restaurant at 5 Pulborough Road, Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on December 10

• Rated 4: Muffin Break Horsham at The Mall Cafe, 32 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on May 6

• Rated 4: Billy's On The Road at Billys On The Road, Stane Street, Billingshurst West Sussex; rated on March 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Horsham Rugby Club at Horsham Rugby Club, Hammerpond Road, Horsham; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Clubhouse Bar & Grill at Horsham Leisure Park, Albion Way, Horsham West Sussex; rated on January 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: