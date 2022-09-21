Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Horsham Rugby Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Horsham Rugby Club, Hammerpond Road, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 26.
And Pret A Manger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 - 15 West Street, Horsham was given a score of five on September 12.