Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
The Old Railway, at The Old Railway, Upper Station Road, Henfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And The Partridge, at The Partridge, Church Road Partridge Green, Horsham was also given a score of four on November 8.

It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.