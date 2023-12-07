Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Old Railway, at The Old Railway, Upper Station Road, Henfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And The Partridge, at The Partridge, Church Road Partridge Green, Horsham was also given a score of four on November 8.
It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.