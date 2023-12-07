Food hygiene ratings given to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Old Railway, at The Old Railway, Upper Station Road, Henfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And The Partridge, at The Partridge, Church Road Partridge Green, Horsham was also given a score of four on November 8.