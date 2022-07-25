Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Horsham establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lodge Hill Education Centre at Lodge Hill Education Centre, London Road Watersfield, Pulborough; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Happyscamps at First Floor, 12 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 9 And 10, Old Mill Square Storrington, Pulborough; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Golding Barn Cafe at Null Unit 18, Golding Barn Henfield Road, Small Dole West Sussex; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Lee's Garden at 2 Ferrymead, Station Road, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Oriental Express at 9 Lower Station Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Cafe W (at Waterstones) at 8 Carfax, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Bridge Leisure Centre at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Lane Broadbridge Heath, Horsham West Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 1: Blue India at 42 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on February 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Horsham Bowling Club at Bowling Green Holbrook Recreation Centre, Pondtail Road, Horsham; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Billi Tap at 44 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 4: The Owl at The Owl, Dorking Road Kingsfold, Horsham West Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 3: The Moon Pub at The New Moon, 13 High Street Storrington, Pulborough; rated on June 20

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tuk Tuk Pan Asian at 10 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Blue Dragon at 17 Jengers Mead, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Golden Plaice at Ashington Centre, London Road Ashington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on February 7