Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 Horsham establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Filippo's Italian Restaurant Pizzeria at 5a Park Place, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Cinnamon Contemporary Indian Cuisine at 59 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Easy Lunch Company at Shipley C of E Primary School at The Easy Lunch Company At Shipley C Of E, Shipley Church Of England Primary School, School Lane Shipley, Horsham; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The New Bramber Dragon at The New Bramber Dragon, 5 The Street Bramber, Steyning; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The M Bar at 19 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Toat Cafe at Toat Cafe, Stane Street North Heath, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Joanna's Boutique Tearoom at 34 High Street, Storrington, Pulborough; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 16 Bishopric, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Deep Blue at Deep Blue, 5 Carfax, Horsham; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Mooboo at 26 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Prezzo Restaurant at 46 Carfax, Horsham; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Chef Thai Cuisine at 9 Jengers Mead, Billingshurst; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Buenos Aires at 5 Market Square, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on January 6

• Rated 4: The Olive Tree at Unit 1, North Heath Lane, Horsham; rated on March 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Frog And Nightgown at The Frog And Nightgown, Wimland Road Faygate, Horsham; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The White Horse Inn at The White Horse Inn, 23 High Street, Steyning; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Crown Inn, Worthing Road Dial Post, Horsham; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: The Billi Tap at 44 High Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on March 21

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: King Chef at 53 Station Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Indish at 41 Springfield Road, Horsham; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Golden Panda at 4b West Street, Storrington, Pulborough West Sussex; rated on April 20