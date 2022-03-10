Food hygiene ratings handed to three Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 9 And 10, Old Mill Square, Storrington, Pulborough; rated on March 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Owl at Dorking Road, Kingsfold, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Marlene's Tuck Shop at RH12; rated on March 8