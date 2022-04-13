Four more deaths recorded in Horsham

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 262 people had died in the area by April 13 (Wednesday) – up from 258 on Tuesday.

Due to a delay in receiving data from one source, the number of deaths recorded across England on April 13 includes any which should have been reported on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week.

They were among 22,019 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.