Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Horsham establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Hugo Green at 18 Springfield Court, Horsham; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 Billingshurst Business Park, Stane Street, Billingshurst; rated on May 3

    • Rated 5: Joanna's @ Parham at Joanna'S Boutique Tearoom, Parham House, Parham Park Parham, Pulborough; rated on May 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Owl at The Owl, Dorking Road Kingsfold, Horsham; rated on May 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 1 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham; rated on May 9