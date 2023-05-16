Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hugo Green at 18 Springfield Court, Horsham; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 1 Billingshurst Business Park, Stane Street, Billingshurst; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Joanna's @ Parham at Joanna'S Boutique Tearoom, Parham House, Parham Park Parham, Pulborough; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Owl at The Owl, Dorking Road Kingsfold, Horsham; rated on May 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

