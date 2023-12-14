BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Happyscamps at First Floor, 12 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on December 11

    • Rated 5: Valsa Gelato at 6 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on December 6

    • Rated 5: PALACE FISH BAR & KEBAB at 1 Hyde Square, Upper Beeding, Steyning; rated on November 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Moon Pub at The New Moon, 13 High Street Storrington, Pulborough; rated on December 12