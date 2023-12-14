Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Happyscamps at First Floor, 12 Swan Walk, Horsham; rated on December 11
• Rated 5: Valsa Gelato at 6 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: PALACE FISH BAR & KEBAB at 1 Hyde Square, Upper Beeding, Steyning; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Moon Pub at The New Moon, 13 High Street Storrington, Pulborough; rated on December 12