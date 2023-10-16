Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Churchside Cafe at The Gladys Bevan Hall, Church Lane, Upper Beeding, Pulborough; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Elior at First Floor Holmwood Broadlands Business, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Stout House at The Stout House, 29 Carfax, Horsham; rated on October 12