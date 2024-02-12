BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Bax Castle at Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash, Horsham; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn, 17 Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Miller & Carter at 17 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 25

    It means that of Horsham's 105 similar establishments with ratings, 74 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.