Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Bax Castle at Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash, Horsham; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn, 17 Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Miller & Carter at 17 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 25
It means that of Horsham's 105 similar establishments with ratings, 74 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.