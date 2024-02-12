Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Horsham establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Horsham’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bax Castle at Bax Castle, Two Mile Ash, Horsham; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Bear Inn at The Bear Inn, 17 Market Square, Horsham; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter at 17 Piries Place, Horsham; rated on January 25