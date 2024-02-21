Horsham establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Plough Inn, High Street, Henfield was given the score after assessment on January 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 105 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 73 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.