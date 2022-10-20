Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wheatsheaf, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Wheatsheaf, Wheatsheaf Road Woodmancote, Henfield was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.