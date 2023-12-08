Horsham establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crabtree Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Crabtree Inn, Brighton Road Lower Beeding, Horsham was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 108 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 75 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.