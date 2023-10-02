BREAKING
Horsham restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Knepp Wilding Kitchen & Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knepp Wilding Cafe And Shop, Worthing Road Dial Post, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 165 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.