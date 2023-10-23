Horsham restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Finesse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Horsham Indoor Bowls Centre, Wickhurst Lane Broadbridge Heath, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 170 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.