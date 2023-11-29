Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dalesdown Family Foundation Trust Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dalesdown, Honeybridge Lane Dial Post, Horsham was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.