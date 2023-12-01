BREAKING

Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The M Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Piries Place, Horsham was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 143 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.