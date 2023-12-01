Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The M Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Piries Place, Horsham was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 143 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.