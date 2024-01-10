BREAKING

Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
Station Cafe Horsham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Nightingale Road, Horsham was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.