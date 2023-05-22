Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.