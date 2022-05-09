Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Horsham

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in Horsham.
The dashboard shows 269 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – down from 271 on Friday.
They were among 22,729 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 153,404 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 9 (Monday) – up from 153,224 on Friday.