One more death recorded in Horsham

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

A total of 286 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 27 (Wednesday) – up from 285 a week previously.

They were among 23,739 deaths recorded across the South East.