Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 63 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 77 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 54% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 138.
Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including three at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that 28 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 1. This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.