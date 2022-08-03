Two more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

A total of 288 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 286 a week previously.

They were among 23,883 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.