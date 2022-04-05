Zero more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were zero more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 256 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 21,248 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.