Eminas Gasymovas, home manager, said: “We have done a lot of renovations, new flooring, repaired the leaking roof, all the bathrooms have been redone fully, we completely refurbished the home.”

When Regency Court closed in October 2019, owner HC-One, which took it over from Bupa, said the building was not fit for purpose, mainly due to the internal layout of the building.

Eminas, however, said Aster Grove had no issues in the layout of the home, which will specialise in dementia care. He added: “It’s perfect for our needs and has been inspected by CQC, who are more than happy with the refurbishment.”

The home will be opening on Monday, May 9, and has various job vacancies, including registered nurses, head of domestic, laundry assistant, cleaners, senior carers, activities co-ordinator and kitchen assistant. To apply, send your CV to [email protected]

Eminas said: “We specialise in dementia nursing care and it is our understanding that there are limited beds available within the local area for people diagnosed with dementia. It is the objective of Aster Grove Nursing Home to provide care to all residents, a standard of excellence which embraces fundamental principles of good care. We have years of experience through owning other care homes which specialise in dementia care under Archmore Care Services. We also aim to give local people an opportunity of employment working within the care sector.”

